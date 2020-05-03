UrduPoint.com
ICU, High Dependency Units Established In LUH Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:10 PM

ICU, High Dependency Units established in LUH Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The management of Liaquat University Hospital has established 20 bedded each Intensive Care Unit and High Dependency Unit in its Hyderabad branch with objective to provide medical treatment to COVID-19 patients.

According to Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr.

Shahid islam Junejo, the 20 bedded Intensive Care Unit has been equipped with state of the art ventilators while advanced facilities have also been installed in 20 bedded High Dependency Unit. The establishment of these units would provide effective medical treatment to Coronavirus patients of Hyderabad as well as other districts of Sindh, he added.

Similar type of 15 bedded Intensive Care Unit and 25 bedded High Dependency Unit were also being established in Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro Branch, the Medical Superintendent informed.

