ICU Jinnah Hospital catches fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :A fire broke out in the ICU ward situated in second floor of the Jinnah Hospital which reduced items to ashes.

On information, the hospital staff immediately taken out patients from the ward safely and shifted them to another ward.

Rescue 1122 vehicles also reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The firefighters succeeded tocontrol the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported. The cause behind the fire wasstated to be a short circuit, a Rescue 1122 spokesman said.