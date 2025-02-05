ICU Peshawar Holds Kashmir Solidarity Walk Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) In observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a prestigious ceremony and solidarity walk were held here at Islamia College University (ICU), specifically in the historic Roos-Keppel Hall.
The event was attended by a large number of faculty members, students, civil society representatives, and individuals from various walks of life.
The stage was hosted by Professor Dr Jehanzaib Shaoor, while notable attendees included Professor Dr Noor-ul-Amin, Chairman of the Pakistan Studies Department Dr Taqweem-ul-Haq Warden, Islamia College Admin Officer Dr Shabbir Ahmad Kakakhel, and Islamia Collegiate school Admin Officer Ubaid-ur-Rehman.
The ceremony aimed to honor the struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom and express unwavering support for their cause.
Addressing the audience, the speakers reaffirmed that Kashmir is Pakistan’s lifeline, and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain.
They emphasized that Islamia College Peshawar has always played an active role in national and patriotic causes and will continue to raise its voice for Kashmiri brethren at every forum.
The event concluded with prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and a collective pledge by all participants to continue demonstrating full solidarity with the people of Kashmir in every possible way.
