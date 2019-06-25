ICU to be made model educational institute for research work: Pro VC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Pro Vice Chancellor (VC) of Islamia College University (ICU), Professor Dr Naushad Khan here Tuesday said all resources would be provided for promotion of research work in the historic institute of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as per market requirements.

Addressing a training workshop here, Dr Naushad said that quality education and research work was imperative for sustained progress, economic development and great responsibilities rest on the shoulders of parents and academia to prepare students for upcoming challenges.

He said that imparting of education to students by the trained faculty especially in research field was guarantee to progress and development besides generating jobs opportunities for graduates in public and private sectors.

Dr Naushad urged academia and parents to focus on character building of students to effectively shoulder future responsibilities in a more professional manner.