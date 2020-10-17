ICU ward established in General Hospital

A state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been established in Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad with financial assistance of local philanthropists

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been established in Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad with financial assistance of local philanthropists.

Renowned social figure Hajji Sharif Tariq Chief Patron of Salma Sharif Foundation along with his spouse inaugurated the ICU ward here on Saturday and said that Rs.5 million was spent on this ward which can facilitate five patients at a time.

Medical Superintendent General Hospital Dr Ijaz Akhtar Bhatti said that Punjab government had provided five ventilators to General Hospital GMA after declaring it coronavirus treatment center.

He said that ICU ward will help in providing best quality treatment to the most serious patients and for this purpose, electronic beds, monitors and central oxygen supply system had been installed in the ward.

This ward will also help in lessening burden of critical patients from Allied Hospital and DHQ Hospital Faisalabad, he added.