ICube Qamar: Pakistan Successfully Launches First Lunar Mission

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2024 | 03:05 PM

iCube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission  

Developed through a collaboration between Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology (IST), China’s Shanghai University SJTU, and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO, ICUBE-Q marks a significant achievement in space exploration.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) Pakistan’s groundbreaking lunar mission, ICUBE-Q, was successfully launched on Friday aboard China’s Chang’E6 spacecraft from Hainan, China.

The ICUBE-Q orbiter is equipped with two optical cameras designed to capture images of the lunar surface. Following rigorous qualification and testing, ICUBE-Q has been integrated into the Chang’e6 mission, the latest installment in China’s lunar exploration program.

Viewers can witness the launch live on the IST website and various social media platforms. Chang’e6 is poised to make a historic landing on the far side of the Moon to collect surface samples for further research upon its return to Earth.

This mission carries particular importance for Pakistan as it includes the deployment of its CubeSat satellite, iCube-Q, developed by IST. CubeSats are known for their compact size and standardized design, making them ideal for a variety of scientific research, technology development, and educational endeavors in space exploration.

With their versatility and relatively low cost, CubeSats enable broader participation in space missions by universities, research institutions, and commercial entities.

They serve as invaluable platforms for testing new technologies and fostering collaboration within the global space community across a multitude of missions, including Earth observation, remote sensing, atmospheric research, and more.

