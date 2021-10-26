ICUP announce interviews for LLB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamia College University Peshawar (ICUP) Tuesday announced interviews and admission of LLB and LLB Shariah that would be held on Wednesday October 27, 2021.

All the interested candidates were advised to be present at 8:00 a.m. and those who miss the interview would automatically loss the right of admission, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.