IDAP Delegation Meets NMU VC

Published January 19, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) visited Nishtar Medical University and met Vice Chancellor Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed in his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including construction and rehabilitation projects at NMU under the supervision of (IDAP) were discussed in detail.

During the meeting, Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed thanked the members of the delegation for their cooperation and commitment to move forward with the development vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Later, the VC accompanied by Chairman PHA Ijaz Janjua paid a visit to the under constructed lecture theatre at Complex and Student Hostels and reviewed the ongoing construction work.

