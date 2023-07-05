IDAP expedites work to hand over two floors of civil secretariat by July end

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) has expedited the preparations to hand over the two floors of the under-construction Civil Secretariat by July 31.

PHA has been given the task for landscaping of the civil secretariat complex at a cost of Rs 54 million.

PHA has also prepared a plan for intensive tree plantation. On the other hand, a demand notice has been sought from NTC for the installation of the communication network.

To review the progress on a project, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar, here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar, DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan, Chief Engineer IDAP Qasim Afzal, Project Manager Faisal Zaman, Deputy Secretaries Ali Butar, Abdul Saboor Thakur and others attended the meeting.

ACS South Saqib Zafar has given the task to IDAP for shifting Civil Secretariat on Solar Energy. Addressing the meeting, he said that solar energy project was very important to save energy as well as its expenses.

He directed to review the installation of solar system on the parking sheds of secretariat .The speed of finishing work be accelerated, he added. On this occasion, a detailed briefing about the project was given by IDAP.