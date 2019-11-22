Idara Taleem- o- Aghai and Telenor start training programme for children

(@imziishan)

Idara Taleem-o-Aghai in collaboration with Telenor Pakistan has launched "Safe Internet Programme" to train children about the safe use of Information Communication Technology and internet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):Idara Taleem-o-Aghai in collaboration with Telenor Pakistan has launched "Safe Internet Programme" to train children about the safe use of Information Communication Technology and internet.

The programme would promotes safe online behaviour of children through building their capacity online self-protection through play-based interactive awareness sessions and modules, an official of Idara Taleem-o-Aghai here on Friday said.

A total of 85,000�children�and 1500 teachers would be trained till December 2019 and more than 100 schools from the age 12 to 16 children would be trained about the safe use of internet after school time, he said.

He said, "Where we want to turn this digital gap into a digital bridge, we also want to ensure that online presence for children and youth is safe by all means".

The benefits of digital technology can offer the most disadvantaged children, including those growing up who affected by humanitarian emergencies, he added.