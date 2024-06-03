Idat case transferred to another court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted the request of District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjmand for transferring the marriage case of PTI founder and his wife to another court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted the request of District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjmand for transferring the marriage case of PTI founder and his wife to another court.

The case was transferred to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Manjooka.

It may be mentioned that the plaintiff, Khawar Mainka, had expressed no confidence in the court of Judge Shahrukh Arjmand.

During the last hearing, Judge Shahrukh Arjmand asked the assistant lawyer to consult with Khawar Manika’s lawyer Rizwan Abbasi and clear their stance about pursuing the case.

The assistant lawyer responded that they wanted that the case should be transferred to another court, because the plaintiff was not satisfied with the proceedings in his court.

The judge inquired about the reason and requested him to furnish concrete evidence in support of his arguments.

Later, the judge left the court without pronouncing the scheduled verdict due to a ruckus in the room.

Subsequently, Judge Shahrukh Arjmand wrote a letter to the IHC Registrar and urged him to transfer the case to another court.