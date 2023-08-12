I.Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Center

A cake cutting ceremony to mark Independence Day was held at e-Khidmat Center here Saturday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A cake cutting ceremony to mark Independence Day was held at e-Khidmat Center here Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syeda Amna Maududi chaired the ceremony.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner hailed the officials at e-Khidmat Center for their untiring work to facilitate citizens and advised the to keep the same working spirit for providing maximum facilities to the citizens. She also planted a sapling as part of monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Earlier, Incharge e-Khidmat Center Syed Abdul Ahad briefed the ADC about the services being provided to the citizens. He stated that e-Khidmat Center was offering domicile, stamp paper, birth, death, marriage, divorce, vehicle's registration, token tax, general post office tickets, character-certificates and many others. He maintained that establishing the e-Khidmat Centers were in progress in 13 different districts to facilitate the people.