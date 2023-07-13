Open Menu

IDB President Assures PM Of Continued Support To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 08:05 PM

President of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Dr Sulaiman Al Jasser on Thursday assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of continued financial support to Pakistan

The IDB president, in a telephonic conversation with PM Shehbaz, termed Pakistan a brotherly country and vowed to cooperate with it, the PM Office said.

The prime minister thanked the IDB president IDB for giving one billion dollars to Pakistan and said the received amount also played an important role in finalizing the standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said without the IDB's support, the IMF's deal with Pakistan's was difficult to materialize.

The prime minister said the Islamic Development Bank was an important partner of Pakistan, which helped it in difficult times.

He recalled his meeting with Sulaiman Jasser in France, and said Pakistan was keen to further strengthen its partnership with the IDB.

He apprised the IDB president of the recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council for the promotion of investment in the country.

The body has been set up to increase investment in various sectors of the country.

The prime minister invited Dr Sulaiman Al Jasser to visit Pakistan.

