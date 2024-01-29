IDC condemns massacres silencing Kashmiris' right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Institute and Documentation Centre (IDC) has said that the massacres of Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy of India to silence the political demand for the right to self-determination in the territory.

IDC head Prof Farhan Ali in Srinagar said January, which is the month of massacres in occupied Kashmir, as in this month Indian troops perpetrated mass killings since 1989, according to KMS.

He urged the international community, especially the United Nations and permanent members of the UN Security Council, to take specific actions to stop India from continuing its negative, hostile and regressive policies in IIOJK.

He said Pakistan will continue raising voice for the Kashmiri people facing the tyranny of Indian forces in IIOJK.