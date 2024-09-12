Open Menu

IDEA Organizes Event On Education For Afghan Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM

IDEA organizes event on education for Afghan children

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) An awareness campaign event organized by IDEA Organization was held at Afghan Refugees Ghamkol Camp No. 3 here wherein District Administrator Afghan Refugees Kohat, Daniyal Ali Wazir participated as the chief guest.

The purpose of the event was to sensitize the community on the importance of education for both girls and boys.

IDEA Organization Program Manager Alamgir Khan addressed the event and highlighted the need and importance of education. He mentioned the organization's initiatives and appealed to the Afghan community to enroll their children in schools.

On this occasion, District Child Protection Officer Mustafa Khan, UNHCR representative Abdul Rahman, CDU Abdul Rahim, Afghan community leaders and locals including Malik Mujahid Khan and Malik Musa Jan were also present.

A large number of Afghan refugees participated in the event and congratulated Alamgir Khan for organizing the event. The attendees appreciated the efforts of the IDEA Organization and assured their full support, as well as vowed to continue to work closely with the organization.

