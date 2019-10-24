IdeaGist to support IST passing out students for building start-up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Institute of Space Technology Islamabad (IST) and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their own start-up in the country.

The move was aimed at promoting the PM's start-up programme which would be launched soon for building a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country, said a press release issue here said on Thursday.

�IdeaGist would provide online entrepreneurship trainings to third and final year students of the IST Islamabad. �"The accord will definitely bring in the culture of entrepreneurship." Under the project, the world's leading digital incubator would also provide the students access to skill training in seven emerging technologies, including 3D Printing, AI, AR, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Intelligent Vehicles, and Smart Robots.

�A portal�www.empowerpakistan.org has been developed to connect online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises.

�It would also offer support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and process guidelines to the IST Islamabad students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors.

�IdeaGist would help the IST's faculty and students to get access to National Investment Portal and National Innovation Showcase which would enable them in showcasing their start-ups and getting investment for it.