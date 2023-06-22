Open Menu

Ideal Democracy Linked With Constitutional Supremacy: Shazia Marri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Thursday said that the role of all institutions was well defined in the Constitution adding that ideal democracy in the country was linked with constitutional supremacy.

Taking part in the budget debate in the National Assembly, she said that the disbursement of fund under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was not a charity rather, it was the right of the people. Shazia Murri said the government has to take responsibility in difficult situation due to poor economic policies of past regime.

She said that the budget of BISP had been significantly increased as now social security had become an important issue in the country.

The children enrollment in school has jumped to 7.4 million from 3.7 million registering an increase of 210 percent due to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed education scholarship.

The government has set enrollment target of 9.2 million, she added.

She went on to say that the assembly was dissolved unconstitutionally and the prime minister was ousted through adopting constitutional procedure. The coalition parties united for survival and stability of the country, she said and added that it was not for the first time that many parties were on same page for the stability of the country. She said that earlier, PPP and PML-N inked charter of democracy for strengthening of democracy.

The minister said that all amendments incorporated in the constitution by the military dictator Zia ul Haq were changed with consensus of all political parties. We will continue our struggle to strengthen democracy in the country, she added.

