Ideal law & order situation vital for uplift of any society, says ACS South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that an ideal law and order situation was very important for the development of any society.

He expressed these views while talking to 31 under training ASPs of Police academy who visited the South Punjab Secretariat here on Thursday.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Afzal Nasir Khan and SSP Mubasher Maikan were also present.

Secretary South Punjab further said that initiatives like development, education and employment opportunities played role in reducing crime.

Short-term and long-term planning was being implemented to maintain law and order in the Kacha area of South Punjab.

Mr Saqib stated that new checkposts have been constructed and armoured vehicles have been provided to the police as part of short-term measures.

Redistribution of the river area between Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan was necessary for the timely access of the police in the Kacha area.

'Good attitude towards people makes a police officer popular', said ACS South Punjab.

Officers should keep the doors of their offices open for easy access to justice for the people.

South Punjab was a region with a unique tradition and culture.

Saqib Zafar said that the South Punjab Secretariat was playing an active role in the development of the region.

Administrative secretaries were monitoring their respective departments closely.

Deep dive conference was organized to prepare recommendations to solve the problems of South Punjab in which Ambassadors from 40 countries participated.

Police academy presented souvenirs to the Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab.