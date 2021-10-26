Ideal opportunity for ECP to hold NA-133 bye election through EVM: Shibli Faraz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Tuesday indicated that this is an ideal opportunity for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold NA-133 bye election through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that, "Ideal opportunity for Election Commission of Pakistan to hold NA133 bye election through EVM as provided in election reform act 2017 section 103".

It is pertinent to mention here that the work on EVM was initiated by the Ministry of Science and Technology in view of ending electoral rigging and ensuring transparency in election results.