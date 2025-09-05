Ideals Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Key To Tackle Modern Day Challenges; Says Danyal Ch
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
In his message during interaction with APP, he said that the noble and all-encompassing personality of the Prophet (PBUH) serves as a guiding light for every human being, and it is our great fortune that Allah Almighty has made us part of Holy Prophet's Ummah.
Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a marvelous example of compassion, tolerance, and love.
"His (PBUH) noble character remains a source of guidance for humanity until the day of judgement, and his message ensures human rights, brotherhood, unity, peace and love", Danyal said and emphasized that the challenges of today can only be overcome by making the Prophet’s (PBUH) exemplary life an integral part of our own.
He further stated that love for the Prophets Muhammad (PBUH), the finality of prophecy is the foundation of our faith. Humanity waited for centuries for his arrival to end the darkness of ignorance, oppression, tyranny, and exploitation. The Prophet (PBUH) came as a refuge and support for the oppressed, the poor, orphans, widows, and slaves, introducing human society to lofty values and ethics.
Danyal Chaudhry added that by adhering to the principles of coexistence, cooperation, tolerance, and patience taught by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), conflicts and tensions in the world can be eradicated.
He expressed a firm resolve that by practically adopting the Prophet’s (PBUH) exemplary model in our lives, we can transform the world into a cradle of peace, progress, and prosperity.
Recent Stories
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews flood relief in Jalalpur Jattan3 minutes ago
-
Four-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully in Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
Ideals of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), key to tackle modern day challenges; says Danyal Ch3 minutes ago
-
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overflows8 minutes ago
-
SCCI mobile medical team provides relief in Khambranwala13 minutes ago
-
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 1021 minutes ago
-
KP's luminous tribute to holy Prophet (PBUH) on eve of Miladun Nabi celebrations23 minutes ago
-
Haidri calls for APC to resolve Balochistan’s issues33 minutes ago
-
OGRA Peshawar endorsement team, district administration conduct joint operation in Peshawar33 minutes ago
-
NA condemns Quetta terrorist attack, calls for justice33 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed at Drug Rehabilitation Center33 minutes ago
-
Expert encourage community support for 'Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive from Sept 15-27'43 minutes ago