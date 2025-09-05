Open Menu

Ideals Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Key To Tackle Modern Day Challenges; Says Danyal Ch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Ideals of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), key to tackle modern day challenges; says Danyal Ch

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

In his message during interaction with APP, he said that the noble and all-encompassing personality of the Prophet (PBUH) serves as a guiding light for every human being, and it is our great fortune that Allah Almighty has made us part of Holy Prophet's Ummah.

Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a marvelous example of compassion, tolerance, and love.

"His (PBUH) noble character remains a source of guidance for humanity until the day of judgement, and his message ensures human rights, brotherhood, unity, peace and love", Danyal said and emphasized that the challenges of today can only be overcome by making the Prophet’s (PBUH) exemplary life an integral part of our own.

He further stated that love for the Prophets Muhammad (PBUH), the finality of prophecy is the foundation of our faith. Humanity waited for centuries for his arrival to end the darkness of ignorance, oppression, tyranny, and exploitation. The Prophet (PBUH) came as a refuge and support for the oppressed, the poor, orphans, widows, and slaves, introducing human society to lofty values and ethics.

Danyal Chaudhry added that by adhering to the principles of coexistence, cooperation, tolerance, and patience taught by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), conflicts and tensions in the world can be eradicated.

He expressed a firm resolve that by practically adopting the Prophet’s (PBUH) exemplary model in our lives, we can transform the world into a cradle of peace, progress, and prosperity.

Recent Stories

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

2 minutes ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

21 minutes ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

30 minutes ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

5 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

12 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

19 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

20 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan