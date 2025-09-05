Ideals of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), key to tackle modern day challenges; says Danyal Ch

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

In his message during interaction with APP, he said that the noble and all-encompassing personality of the Prophet (PBUH) serves as a guiding light for every human being, and it is our great fortune that Allah Almighty has made us part of Holy Prophet's Ummah.

Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a marvelous example of compassion, tolerance, and love.

"His (PBUH) noble character remains a source of guidance for humanity until the day of judgement, and his message ensures human rights, brotherhood, unity, peace and love", Danyal said and emphasized that the challenges of today can only be overcome by making the Prophet’s (PBUH) exemplary life an integral part of our own.

He further stated that love for the Prophets Muhammad (PBUH), the finality of prophecy is the foundation of our faith. Humanity waited for centuries for his arrival to end the darkness of ignorance, oppression, tyranny, and exploitation. The Prophet (PBUH) came as a refuge and support for the oppressed, the poor, orphans, widows, and slaves, introducing human society to lofty values and ethics.

Danyal Chaudhry added that by adhering to the principles of coexistence, cooperation, tolerance, and patience taught by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), conflicts and tensions in the world can be eradicated.

He expressed a firm resolve that by practically adopting the Prophet’s (PBUH) exemplary model in our lives, we can transform the world into a cradle of peace, progress, and prosperity.