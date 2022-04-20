IDEAS-2022 expo to begin from 15 Nov. 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The 11th edition of the biannual international event IDEAS is scheduled to be held here at Karachi Expo Centre from Nov.15, which will continue for next five years and large number of buyers and other visitors are expected.

This defence expo of international importance is being organized after a gap of four-years instead of scheduled time of two years; owing to global pandemic outbreak and consequent restrictions. Since its inception in the year 2000, IDEAS has emerged as an international rendezvous of defence manufacturers, entrepreneurs, research and development specialist, financial experts and top level policy makers to promote cooperation, knowledge sharing and support ventures in the field of defence collaboration, said release here on Wednesday.

The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is a mega event of South Asia, being organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan. Indeed, IDEAS is the event that brings together the global defence industry for synergistic businesses and cooperation.

For the preparations for this strategically important event, Steering Committee meeting was held on Wednesday by DEPO at Karachi Expo Centre with Commander 5 Corps, Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed in the chair and it was attended by senior representatives of the concerned Federal Ministries, Pakistan armed forces and of various Sindh Government departments, Law Enforcement Agencies and Badar Expo Solutions, besides the Event Manager Agency.

The meeting was aimed at bringing all stakeholders at one page for holding this major event of Pakistan at par with international standards.

Speaking at the meeting, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed highlighted that hosting the 11th edition of IDEAS was a testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth and exchange. The event would significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan's strategic relations with international fraternity and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance.

Successful conduct of all editions of IDEAS was attributed to overwhelming support of government departments, Pakistan armed forces, public and private defence industry, trade bodies and largely to the people of Karachi.