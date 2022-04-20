UrduPoint.com

IDEAS-2022 Expo To Begin From 15 Nov. 2022 At Karachi Expo Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 06:21 PM

IDEAS-2022 expo to begin from 15 Nov. 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre

The 11th edition of the biannual international event IDEAS is scheduled to be held here at Karachi Expo Centre from Nov.15, which will continue for next five years and large number of buyers and other visitors are expected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The 11th edition of the biannual international event IDEAS is scheduled to be held here at Karachi Expo Centre from Nov.15, which will continue for next five years and large number of buyers and other visitors are expected.

This defence expo of international importance is being organized after a gap of four-years instead of scheduled time of two years; owing to global pandemic outbreak and consequent restrictions. Since its inception in the year 2000, IDEAS has emerged as an international rendezvous of defence manufacturers, entrepreneurs, research and development specialist, financial experts and top level policy makers to promote cooperation, knowledge sharing and support ventures in the field of defence collaboration, said release here on Wednesday.

The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is a mega event of South Asia, being organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan. Indeed, IDEAS is the event that brings together the global defence industry for synergistic businesses and cooperation.

For the preparations for this strategically important event, Steering Committee meeting was held on Wednesday by DEPO at Karachi Expo Centre with Commander 5 Corps, Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed in the chair and it was attended by senior representatives of the concerned Federal Ministries, Pakistan armed forces and of various Sindh Government departments, Law Enforcement Agencies and Badar Expo Solutions, besides the Event Manager Agency.

The meeting was aimed at bringing all stakeholders at one page for holding this major event of Pakistan at par with international standards.

Speaking at the meeting, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed highlighted that hosting the 11th edition of IDEAS was a testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth and exchange. The event would significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan's strategic relations with international fraternity and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance.

Successful conduct of all editions of IDEAS was attributed to overwhelming support of government departments, Pakistan armed forces, public and private defence industry, trade bodies and largely to the people of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Exchange Event All From Government Industry Top Asia

Recent Stories

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons health ministry's off ..

Islamabad High Court summons health ministry's official in PMC members terminati ..

4 minutes ago
 WikiLeaks Says UK Court Signed Assange's Death Sen ..

WikiLeaks Says UK Court Signed Assange's Death Sentence By Allowing Extradition ..

4 minutes ago
 KJM starts functioning at Sindh Agriculture Univer ..

KJM starts functioning at Sindh Agriculture University

4 minutes ago
 AC Takhtbai visits Jalala and Sher Garh Bazar; boo ..

AC Takhtbai visits Jalala and Sher Garh Bazar; booked butchers over profiteering ..

7 minutes ago
 Poland Demolishes 3 WWII Memorials to Soviet Soldi ..

Poland Demolishes 3 WWII Memorials to Soviet Soldiers

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.