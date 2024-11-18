'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) The 12th edition of defence exhibition and seminar, IDEAS 2024, will begin at the Karachi Expo Center on Tuesday (today).

The exhibition has been organized to showcase a wide range of modern and traditional defence equipment, weapon systems and vehicles.

Global defence experts are showing deep interest in the IDEAS 2024 exhibition.

Defence production and exports are amongst the priorities of Special Investment Facilitation Council.