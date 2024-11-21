- Home
IDEAS 2024 Further Solidifies Pakistan’s Position As Key Player In Global Defence, Diplomacy: CM Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that IDEAS 2024 has further solidified Pakistan’s position as a key player in global defence and diplomacy, with the nation firmly committed to fostering peace through strength and collaboration.
He noted that Karachi witnessed a momentous occasion today as Pakistan hosted the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 under the theme “Arms for Peace.” The event showcased Pakistan’s military prowess, technological advancements, and unwavering commitment to peace and regional stability.
Addressing an esteemed audience at Nishan-e-Pakistan, which included senior military officials, defence experts, diplomats and industry leaders worldwide, the CM expressed sincere gratitude to international guests for their participation. “Your presence underscores the importance of collaboration and mutual respect in addressing common challenges. Events like these remind us of our shared commitment to stability, peace, and diplomacy,” he remarked.
The Karachi Show, a key highlight of IDEAS 2024, featured spectacular demonstrations by the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force. The CM said that the show emphasised Pakistan’s readiness to defend its borders and uphold the values of freedom and democracy.
At the event, special recognition was given to the Pakistan Navy for organizing an impressive display, highlighting its professionalism and dedication to safeguarding the country’s maritime interests.
Murad Shah reaffirmed that Pakistan's philosophy of "strength for peace" was emphasized. He stated, “Military capability should serve as a deterrent to conflict rather than as an instrument of aggression. Our goal remains peace and stability.”
The event also showcased Pakistan’s advancements in the defence industry, with indigenous products meeting international standards, reflecting the nation's progress toward self-reliance. Delegates explored opportunities for collaboration on challenges such as terrorism, piracy, cybersecurity, and climate change.
Shah celebrated the presence of international delegates as a testament to global cooperation and shared responsibility.
He noted, “Delegates admired Pakistan’s defence capabilities and our commitment to fostering dialogue on regional security.”
The chief minister concluded by thanking the people of Karachi for their enthusiastic support, emphasizing the city’s pivotal role as Pakistan’s maritime hub and host of international events. He ended with a call for unity and determination to build stronger partnerships, promote peace, and ensure a safer future for generations to come.
