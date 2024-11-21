Open Menu

IDEAS 2024 Further Solidifies Pakistan’s Position As Key Player In Global Defence, Diplomacy: CM Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

IDEAS 2024 further solidifies Pakistan’s position as key player in global defence, diplomacy: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that IDEAS 2024 has further solidified Pakistan’s position as a key player in global defence and diplomacy, with the nation firmly committed to fostering peace through strength and collaboration.

He noted that Karachi witnessed a momentous occasion today as Pakistan hosted the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 under the theme “Arms for Peace.” The event showcased Pakistan’s military prowess, technological advancements, and unwavering commitment to peace and regional stability.

Addressing an esteemed audience at Nishan-e-Pakistan, which included senior military officials, defence experts, diplomats and industry leaders worldwide, the CM expressed sincere gratitude to international guests for their participation. “Your presence underscores the importance of collaboration and mutual respect in addressing common challenges. Events like these remind us of our shared commitment to stability, peace, and diplomacy,” he remarked.

The Karachi Show, a key highlight of IDEAS 2024, featured spectacular demonstrations by the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force. The CM said that the show emphasised Pakistan’s readiness to defend its borders and uphold the values of freedom and democracy.

At the event, special recognition was given to the Pakistan Navy for organizing an impressive display, highlighting its professionalism and dedication to safeguarding the country’s maritime interests.

Murad Shah reaffirmed that Pakistan's philosophy of "strength for peace" was emphasized. He stated, “Military capability should serve as a deterrent to conflict rather than as an instrument of aggression. Our goal remains peace and stability.”

The event also showcased Pakistan’s advancements in the defence industry, with indigenous products meeting international standards, reflecting the nation's progress toward self-reliance. Delegates explored opportunities for collaboration on challenges such as terrorism, piracy, cybersecurity, and climate change.

Shah celebrated the presence of international delegates as a testament to global cooperation and shared responsibility.

He noted, “Delegates admired Pakistan’s defence capabilities and our commitment to fostering dialogue on regional security.”

The chief minister concluded by thanking the people of Karachi for their enthusiastic support, emphasizing the city’s pivotal role as Pakistan’s maritime hub and host of international events. He ended with a call for unity and determination to build stronger partnerships, promote peace, and ensure a safer future for generations to come.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Army Pakistan Navy Democracy Progress Hub Murad Ali Shah Event Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

4 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

4 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

5 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

5 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

6 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

7 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

7 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

7 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan