IDEAS-2024: Karachi Show held at Nishan-e-Pakistan

KARACHI Nov 21 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Nov, 2024) As a part of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024, the Karachi Show held here Thursday at Nishan-e-Pakistan, Sea View.

The event featured a marines drill, counter-terrorism demonstration, free fall jumps, and a fly past by Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy air assets, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy). These demonstrations offered visitors a close view of the tactics and maneuvers employed by Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

The Karachi Show - IDEAS 2024 stands as a testament to Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to national defence in the maritime domain.

It also symbolizes the synergy at inter-services level; showcasing seamless collaboration among the Armed Forces.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, graced the event as the chief guest.

The show was attended by a large number of foreign dignitaries, senior government officials, journalists, representatives from Federal ministries, various departments of the Government of Sindh, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, and Law Enforcement Agencies.