KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar—IDEAS 2024 would not only strengthen Pakistan’s strategic relationships with international partners but would also enhance commercial exchanges among delegates, trade visitors, defense officials, and OEMs from across Pakistan and around the globe.

He said this while addressing the 3rd Steering Committee meeting of the 12th Edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar—IDEAS 2024.

Provincial ministers, Major General Asad Nawaz Khan Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), DG DEPO, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, representatives from Federal ministries, the Sindh government, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, law enforcement agencies, and others attended the meeting.

Shah convened the meeting to finalize the comprehensive plans for the upcoming 12th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar—IDEAS 2024. IDEAS 2024 is set to take place from November 19 to 22 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Shah said, "IDEAS has, since its inception in 2000, become a hallmark of the national and international defense industry."

He added that this biennial event has steadily evolved into a renowned gathering, showcasing state-of-the-art technology and fostering knowledge exchange within Pakistan and beyond.

The CM said that IDEAS is now recognized worldwide, a testament to the deep-rooted and mutually beneficial relationships we maintain with our international partners.

“It provides a shared platform dedicated to advancing global peace, stability, and prosperity, bringing together foreign delegates, defense manufacturers, and thought leaders to discuss today’s defense and security challenges,” he said.

He added, "Today’s meeting is pivotal, allowing us to assess and ensure alignment with the plans presented by various organizations and departments."

He said and added that he would like to reaffirm the full support and cooperation of his government in all areas necessary to bring this extraordinary event to life.

To support the ongoing national-level preparations for this strategically important event, the Director General of DEPO, Major General Asad Nawaz Khan, HI(M), informed the meeting about the finalization of administrative, security, and support plans by various government departments, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

"The event, in line with tradition, will feature a range of remarkable activities, including demonstrations of cutting-edge defense technology, international seminars, cultural shows, and opportunities for business expansion through well-organized business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) engagements," DG DEPO emphasized.

He also announced that the Karachi Show would be held exclusively for the residents of the city at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan) on November 21.

At the end of the meeting, the CEO of Badar Solutions, Zohair Naseer, the event manager, said, "With the support of armed forces, federal and provincial governments, and law enforcement agencies, the IDEAS 2024 is to be held in a befitting manner."

During the meeting, all government organizations and departments pledged their full support for the successful accomplishment of IDEAS-2024.