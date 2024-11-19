Identification Of Unknown Body Sought
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A body of unknown old man was found in Chak-FW/7,here on Tuesday.
Station House Officer(SHO),Bakhsan Khan police station,Sub-Inspector,Muhammad Arshad said that the police received information that local people found body of an elderly man in Chak-FW/7 area.
The police reached on the spot,shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters hospital (THQ),Chishtian.
He said that the age of the old man was estimated to be between 70 to 75 years old.
Postmortem of the body was also carried out.
According to the preliminary report,old man was suffering from diseases which caused his death.
No computerized national identity card or other documents were found in his pocket,SHO added.
The hospital sources said that he might catch cardiac arrest which caused his death.
