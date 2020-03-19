Identification parade of over 250 dacoits completed: CPO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday disclosed that the police successfully completed identification parade of over 250 criminals allegedly involved in dacoities and other heinous crimes during the year of 2020.

He said the police were making all out efforts to net criminals wanted in dacoities, robberies and other crimes.

Rawalpindi district police after hectic efforts managed to net over 250 criminals who were known as part of dacoit gangs members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crime cases. The identification process of the arrested dacoits had been completed, he said.

He informed that several dacoit gangs were busted and police managed to arrest Nasir Shafaqat, Mansoor, Fazal Raheem, Baqir, Walayat Shah, Qabil Masih, Tariq Masih, Adeeb, Kabir Gul, Sulman, Abu Bakar, Noor Rehman, Hamad, Khatab, Bilal, Haider, Liaquat, Rais, Tasadiq, Siddique, Shahid Sohail, Adeel and others.

Similarly, Noor Khan, Tariq, Yasir, Sajid Mehmood, Asad, Shehreyar, Basit Javed and other dacoits who received bullet injuries during police encounters.

He informed that several police teams were constituted under the supervision of Station House Officers of different police stations to arrest dacoits.

During investigations, the arrested accused confessed number of dacoities in different areas of the city.