Identity Of The King Party PMLQ Which Ruled The Country For 5 Years,under The Leadership Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Is Still Intact Today. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 05:58 PM

The joining of any group in any other party does not mean the merger of Q-League. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in an press release that the merger of Q-League with another political party on the media is nothing but disinformation.He said that the Muslim League Q is a party registered as an independent in the Election Commission, which is headed by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

More Stories From Pakistan

