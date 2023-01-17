Identity of the king party PMLQ which ruled the country for 5 years,under the leadership Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is still intact today. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

The joining of any group in any other party does not mean the merger of Q-League. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in an press release that the merger of Q-League with another political party on the media is nothing but disinformation.He said that the Muslim League Q is a party registered as an independent in the Election Commission, which is headed by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

