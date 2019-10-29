Ideologically opposite parties united for vested interests: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the ideologically opponent political parties were united now for safeguarding their vested interests.

The people had rejected them in elections and the parties were least interested in solving problems of masses.

In a statement issued here, he said it was high time that those pursuing negative politics should realise facts and get united for the sake of country.

The chief minister said that Pakistan was facing internal and external challenges and in these circumstances, any move of dividing the nation for the sake of personal interests would be an imprudent act.

He said that the designs of such elements will never be succeeded and the durable development, attained in a short period of time, will not succumb to negative politics.

Usman Buzdar said that everyone should play a positive role for the national development and added that stability was essential for development and prosperity.

He said that the goal of national development and prosperity will be achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.