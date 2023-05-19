Ideology of Pakistan more sacred, powerful than wicked intent of Imran Niazi: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the ideology of Pakistan was more sacred and powerful than the wicked and selfish intent of Imran Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the ideology of Pakistan was more sacred and powerful than the wicked and selfish intent of Imran Niazi.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said he was thinking about the negative effects and consequences of the shameful, tragic and unfortunate incidents of May 9.

"The more I think about this dark day, the more my grief and anger grow as we ourselves have become the enemy of the ideology of Pakistan." After dividing the public, Imran Niazi was busy in ridiculing the state institutions, the prime minister said adding when all his efforts to get the government failed then Imran Niazi attacked the state of Pakistan with his hateful narrative and gangs of rioters.

"Maybe he (Imran) did not realize that the ideology of Pakistan is more sacred and powerful than his wicked and selfish intent. With the will of Allah he will face defeat," he added.