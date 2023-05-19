UrduPoint.com

Ideology Of Pakistan More Sacred, Powerful Than Wicked Intent Of Imran Niazi: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Ideology of Pakistan more sacred, powerful than wicked intent of Imran Niazi: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the ideology of Pakistan was more sacred and powerful than the wicked and selfish intent of Imran Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the ideology of Pakistan was more sacred and powerful than the wicked and selfish intent of Imran Niazi.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said he was thinking about the negative effects and consequences of the shameful, tragic and unfortunate incidents of May 9.

"The more I think about this dark day, the more my grief and anger grow as we ourselves have become the enemy of the ideology of Pakistan." After dividing the public, Imran Niazi was busy in ridiculing the state institutions, the prime minister said adding when all his efforts to get the government failed then Imran Niazi attacked the state of Pakistan with his hateful narrative and gangs of rioters.

"Maybe he (Imran) did not realize that the ideology of Pakistan is more sacred and powerful than his wicked and selfish intent. With the will of Allah he will face defeat," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Social Media Twitter May All Government

Recent Stories

Thani Al Zeyoudi leads UAE delegation to Kazan For ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi leads UAE delegation to Kazan Forum 2023

11 minutes ago
 US Inflation Still High But Interest Rates Need No ..

US Inflation Still High But Interest Rates Need Not Rise as Much as Expected - P ..

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian counterpart discuss st ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian counterpart discuss strategic partnership over phone

56 minutes ago
 Russian Gas Helping Maintain Stability in Transnis ..

Russian Gas Helping Maintain Stability in Transnistria - Moldovan Interior Minis ..

1 hour ago
 US Creating New Navy Cell to Rapidly Respond to Co ..

US Creating New Navy Cell to Rapidly Respond to Contingencies in Ukraine, Taiwan ..

1 hour ago
 8 killed, 1,267 injured in 1,215 accidents in Punj ..

8 killed, 1,267 injured in 1,215 accidents in Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.