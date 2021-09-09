UrduPoint.com

IDF Categorically Rejects The Boycott Of Patients Service By Young Doctors

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Insaf Doctors Forum (IDS) Thursday has boycotted the strike of trainee medical officers and young doctors and demanded category B benefits for the doctors.

This was expressed by Dr. Jalal Ali Shah, President of IDF while addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club.

He further said that the health department has taken measures to provide immediate benefits and relief to the trainee medical officers, IDS categorically rejected the suspension of patient services in the hospital and said that they would not be a part of the boycott.

Dr. Jalal Ali Shah stated that the board of Governors (BoG) has increased the salaries of all the employees of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), however, trainee medical officers fall directly under the purview of the health department and we also support their demands and raised voice for their rights.

IDF in a special meeting with Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and members of the KP Assembly discussed the issues of the young doctors and demanded immediate resolve, through the IDS platform we have effectively presented the issues of the community with BoG, adding he said.

The president ID stated that following the decision of the Board of Governors, the finance department has issued a new notification of increased salaries of House Officers.

Dr. Jalal Ali Shah said"In other districts of the province where the MTIs act is practiced the young doctors are enjoying the benefits of category B and why are TMOs in Abbottabad being deprived of it as they are performing duties as front line soldiers in wake of COVID-19." He said we have always tried to resolve issues through understanding and negotiation and our team is still ready to play its role in the resolve of young doctors' issues.

"We are not a part of the boycott of the young doctors association, but we still demand from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial health minister, the provincial health secretary should take notice of the matter and announce the category B benefits to trainee medical officers,"he added.

