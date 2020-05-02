(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) here Saturday appreciated the efforts of PTI government for equipping all major hospitals of the province with personal protection equipment (PPEs) to facilitate doctors and paramedics in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The IDF also acknowledged the improvement in overall supply chain and availability of PPEs in hospitals.

IDF expressed these positive views during an interaction with Health Minister Taimur Jhagra in a video conference here at his office.

The IDF identified few specific issues of non-availability of PPEs at different hospitals, on which Taimur Jhagra assured swift action on this matter and advised IDF to keep him updated about the ground situation.

On induction issue, Taimur Jhagra directed the health department to present a holistic workable solution in consultation with Post Graduate Medical Institute and CPSP regional authorities on priority basis in that regard.

Taimur Jhagra also extended his full support for dentistry community.