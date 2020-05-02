UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDF Commends KP Govt's Efforts For Equipping Hospitals With PPEs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:21 PM

IDF commends KP Govt's efforts for equipping hospitals with PPEs

The Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) here Saturday appreciated the efforts of PTI government for equipping all major hospitals of the province with personal protection equipment (PPEs) to facilitate doctors and paramedics in wake of coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) here Saturday appreciated the efforts of PTI government for equipping all major hospitals of the province with personal protection equipment (PPEs) to facilitate doctors and paramedics in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The IDF also acknowledged the improvement in overall supply chain and availability of PPEs in hospitals.

IDF expressed these positive views during an interaction with Health Minister Taimur Jhagra in a video conference here at his office.

The IDF identified few specific issues of non-availability of PPEs at different hospitals, on which Taimur Jhagra assured swift action on this matter and advised IDF to keep him updated about the ground situation.

On induction issue, Taimur Jhagra directed the health department to present a holistic workable solution in consultation with Post Graduate Medical Institute and CPSP regional authorities on priority basis in that regard.

Taimur Jhagra also extended his full support for dentistry community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Post All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Rugby re-elect Beaumont as chairman

3 minutes ago

KP increases testing capability of COVID-19 to 150 ..

3 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

3 minutes ago

Met dept forecasts moderate heat over Karachi, sub ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls ..

6 minutes ago

Police arrested 93 for violating lockdown, registe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.