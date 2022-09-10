UrduPoint.com

IDH Integrated With IPH

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

IDH integrated with IPH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has integrated the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) Lahore with the Institute of Public Health (IPH).

This was informed by Dean IPH Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir while presiding over a meeting to review matters and present scenario of the IDH here on Saturday.

She said the first priority was to upgrade the hospital to ensure the provision of quality treatment and diagnostic facilities to patients, adding that laundry, janitorial services and security system of the hospital would be outsourced.

She said that the IDH had now come under the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department and its administrative control had been given to the IPH.

She added that after affiliation with the IPH, the IDH got status of a teaching hospital.

She said that by attaching the hospital with the IPH, not only the post graduate student doctors and students of Allied Health professionals would benefit and patients would also get consultancy from senior doctors.

Medical Superintendent of IDH Dr Sohail Ahmed briefed the meeting about affairs and workingof the hospital.

