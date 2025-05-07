IDO Haripur Conducts Market Inspections, Seals Illegal Petrol Station
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Industrial Development Officer (IDO) Farhat Khan, along with his team, carried out extensive inspection visits across various commercial zones.
The inspection drive covered GT Road markets, KTS townships, Rehana village, and surrounding areas. During the visits, several types of businesses were thoroughly inspected, including hotels, bakeries, grocery stores, mega marts, roadside petrol stations, marble units, and stone crushers.
The inspection revealed multiple violations of consumer rights and business regulations.
In response, legal action was initiated under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Consumer Protection Act, 1997. Offending businesses were fined, and legal notices were issued to ensure compliance and initiate further legal proceedings.
Notably, an illegal roadside petrol station found selling hazardous petroleum products was sealed immediately to prevent potential risks to public safety. The operation reflects the administration’s ongoing commitment to public welfare, consumer protection, and enforcement of legal standards in commercial activities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan praises PAF, vows to foil India’s inimical designs through national unity6 minutes ago
-
PDMA, Rescue on high alert in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Two hurt as roof collapsed6 minutes ago
-
Code Red has also been imposed in Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
Emergency preparedness measures finalized6 minutes ago
-
Police seize Rs 25m NCP items in DIKhan6 minutes ago
-
TMA Abbottabad holds rally to condemn Indian aggression, express solidarity with Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
IDO Haripur conducts market inspections, seals illegal petrol station6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Zindabad rally held6 minutes ago
-
'Indian aggression threatens regional peace'16 minutes ago
-
Masses united to foil nefarious designs of India: Milli Yakjehti Council16 minutes ago
-
Egypt voices concern over escalating tensions between India, Pakistan, urges de-escalation, dialogue26 minutes ago