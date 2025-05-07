IDO Haripur conducts market inspections, seals illegal petrol station

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Industrial Development Officer (IDO) Farhat Khan, along with his team, carried out extensive inspection visits across various commercial zones.

The inspection drive covered GT Road markets, KTS townships, Rehana village, and surrounding areas. During the visits, several types of businesses were thoroughly inspected, including hotels, bakeries, grocery stores, mega marts, roadside petrol stations, marble units, and stone crushers.

The inspection revealed multiple violations of consumer rights and business regulations.

In response, legal action was initiated under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Consumer Protection Act, 1997. Offending businesses were fined, and legal notices were issued to ensure compliance and initiate further legal proceedings.

Notably, an illegal roadside petrol station found selling hazardous petroleum products was sealed immediately to prevent potential risks to public safety. The operation reflects the administration’s ongoing commitment to public welfare, consumer protection, and enforcement of legal standards in commercial activities.