Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior Vice President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Ahmed Idrees Chohan, chaired an emergency meeting of All Hyderabad Grocery & General Store Representatives held at the Chamber Secretariat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Senior Vice President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Ahmed Idrees Chohan, chaired an emergency meeting of All Hyderabad Grocery & General Store Representatives held at the Chamber Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by grocery store owners, retailers and general store representatives from across the city.

Addressing the traders' concerns, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan assured them that the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry has always been at the forefront of advocating for traders' rights and conveying their grievances to higher authorities and Chamber has consistently played a key role in seeking solutions.

To address traders' concerns, the Chamber has formed a special committee comprising representatives from wholesalers, retailers, marts, and general stores from different areas of Hyderabad.

This committee will accompany the Chamber’s delegation in a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner to formally present their objections and propose practical recommendations before the issuance of Ramadan price lists.

The goal is to ensure a fair and practical pricing framework that prevents unnecessary conflicts between traders and the administration during the holy month.

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry has urged the government to take immediate steps to engage in meaningful consultations with the business community and to put an end to the unfair treatment of traders.

Ensuring a fair and transparent pricing mechanism is crucial to safeguarding business activities and maintaining market stability.

The meeting was attended by Vice President, Shan Sehgal, former President Muhammad Akram Ansari, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, Muhammad Umar Eidoo, Muhammad Aslam Ansari, Muhammad Rizwan Ansari, Irfan, Faisal Parekh, Abdul Hafeez, Muhammad Irfan Memon, Shahroz, Farooq Gulzar, and several other business representatives.