Idrees Chohan Assures Traders For Addressing Their Issues At Earliest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:06 PM
Senior Vice President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Ahmed Idrees Chohan, chaired an emergency meeting of All Hyderabad Grocery & General Store Representatives held at the Chamber Secretariat
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Senior Vice President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Ahmed Idrees Chohan, chaired an emergency meeting of All Hyderabad Grocery & General Store Representatives held at the Chamber Secretariat.
The meeting was attended by grocery store owners, retailers and general store representatives from across the city.
Addressing the traders' concerns, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan assured them that the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry has always been at the forefront of advocating for traders' rights and conveying their grievances to higher authorities and Chamber has consistently played a key role in seeking solutions.
To address traders' concerns, the Chamber has formed a special committee comprising representatives from wholesalers, retailers, marts, and general stores from different areas of Hyderabad.
This committee will accompany the Chamber’s delegation in a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner to formally present their objections and propose practical recommendations before the issuance of Ramadan price lists.
The goal is to ensure a fair and practical pricing framework that prevents unnecessary conflicts between traders and the administration during the holy month.
The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry has urged the government to take immediate steps to engage in meaningful consultations with the business community and to put an end to the unfair treatment of traders.
Ensuring a fair and transparent pricing mechanism is crucial to safeguarding business activities and maintaining market stability.
The meeting was attended by Vice President, Shan Sehgal, former President Muhammad Akram Ansari, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, Muhammad Umar Eidoo, Muhammad Aslam Ansari, Muhammad Rizwan Ansari, Irfan, Faisal Parekh, Abdul Hafeez, Muhammad Irfan Memon, Shahroz, Farooq Gulzar, and several other business representatives.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakistan
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..
Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest
ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases
Minority cards distributed
CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission
Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..
Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy pr ..
Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025
Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience D ..
Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest5 minutes ago
-
ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases5 minutes ago
-
Minority cards distributed5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission5 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy projects5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience Day9 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process9 minutes ago
-
District Voters Education Committee holds meeting in Khairpur10 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner launches essential immunization campaign13 minutes ago
-
PITB-developed HRMIS digitizes over 674,000 govt officers profiles13 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court13 minutes ago
-
Two traffic cops dismissed13 minutes ago