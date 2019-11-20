UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Idris Khattak Likely Forcibly Disappeared

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:16 PM

Idris Khattak likely forcibly disappeared

It has now been a week since human rights defender and political activist Idris Khattak was abducted, allegedly by unidentified persons in Swabi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019) It has now been a week since human rights defender and political activist Idris Khattak was abducted, allegedly by unidentified persons in Swabi. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strong reason to believe that this abduction is a possible enforced disappearance, given that the family say there is no evidence of kidnapping for ransom.

Mr Khattak has worked with eminent human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, and is known for his progressive political views while associated with the National Party.

If indeed there are grounds for his detention, these must be established with strict recourse to due process.

That the state has not responded to this incident is cause for concern because it reflects indifference towards the grave problem of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention, and little respect for the due process of law.

HRCP urges the police to cooperate fully with Mr Khattak’s family to trace his whereabouts, and demands that the state take due notice of the incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Kidnapping Amnesty International Swabi Family

Recent Stories

Dubai SME, FAB join efforts to facilitate receivab ..

6 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by an innings ..

9 minutes ago

Qatar to Open Trade Mission to Russia Soon, Most L ..

1 minute ago

LWMC's ex-MD remanded to NAB custody

1 minute ago

Rs 127.2 mln released for 19 schools in Faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

Horse,Cattle show encourages breeders: Minister

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.