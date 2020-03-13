UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Idris Khattak Still Missing Four Months To The Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:56 PM

Idris Khattak still missing four months to the day

Four months after the disappearance of political worker and human rights defender Idris Khattak, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) remains greatly concerned as to his physical and mental wellbeing

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020) Four months after the disappearance of political worker and human rights defender Idris Khattak, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) remains greatly concerned as to his physical and mental wellbeing.

Allegedly, Mr Khattak was forcibly disappeared on 13 November 2019 by four plainclothes men on the Swabi motorway interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite lobbying by HRCP and international rights organisations such as Amnesty International and the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, the authorities have shown little sign of pursuing his case seriously. This is especially alarming, given that Mr Khattak suffers from diabetes and requires daily medication.

HRCP demands that the government take every possible measure to recover Mr Khattak safely, ensure that he has immediate access to medical attention and legal counsel, and take swift action against the perpetrators.

With 2,128 cases of enforced disappearance still pending with the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances as of end-February 2020 (a number that HRCP believes is far lower than the actual), the government must take a firm stand against this abhorrent practice by signing and implementing the Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Amnesty International Swabi November 2019 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

IPL postponed amid fears of Coronavirus

23 minutes ago

PSL-2020: Foreign players start leaving for their ..

31 minutes ago

Foreign players may leave PSL if they want amid Co ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

1 hour ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

1 hour ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.