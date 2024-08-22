Open Menu

IDSP Holds Youth Skills Event In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 07:26 PM

IDSP holds Youth Skills event in Quetta

IDSP University for Community Development on Thursday organized an event, International Youth Skills Day, in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) IDSP University for Community Development on Thursday organized an event, International Youth Skills Day, in Quetta.

The purpose of the event was to empower young people with skills for a better tomorrow.

In this regard, IDSP University for Community Development involves various educational institutions and skilled workers. This event is part of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) project “Restoring Social Services and Climate Resilience”.

The Chief Guests included Commissioner Quetta Humza Shafqat, Principal of Poly Technical College guests Prof. Jamil, Al-Hamd University Quetta's Urwa Javed, DG BTEVTA Quetta Tariq Mengal, DG NAVTTC Hassan Bukhsh Magsi, and Dr. Quratul Ain Bakhtyari, Founding Director of IDSP.

In addition, students and skills workers highly appreciate the role of IDSP for organizing such events. The guests and participants visited different stalls and also appreciated entrepreneurs and skills workers for their efforts to introduce creative approaches in their small start-ups.

A panel session followed in which Hafeez Jamali, DG of Balochistan Civil Service Academy Quetta mentioned, “Youth is considered as a backbone of society. Empowering youth means empowering society for a better future.”

At the end of the session, Dr Quratul Ain Bakhtyari encouraged the efforts of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) for their support and participation.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Young Event National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

12 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan