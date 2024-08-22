IDSP Holds Youth Skills Event In Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 07:26 PM
IDSP University for Community Development on Thursday organized an event, International Youth Skills Day, in Quetta
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) IDSP University for Community Development on Thursday organized an event, International Youth Skills Day, in Quetta.
The purpose of the event was to empower young people with skills for a better tomorrow.
In this regard, IDSP University for Community Development involves various educational institutions and skilled workers. This event is part of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) project “Restoring Social Services and Climate Resilience”.
The Chief Guests included Commissioner Quetta Humza Shafqat, Principal of Poly Technical College guests Prof. Jamil, Al-Hamd University Quetta's Urwa Javed, DG BTEVTA Quetta Tariq Mengal, DG NAVTTC Hassan Bukhsh Magsi, and Dr. Quratul Ain Bakhtyari, Founding Director of IDSP.
In addition, students and skills workers highly appreciate the role of IDSP for organizing such events. The guests and participants visited different stalls and also appreciated entrepreneurs and skills workers for their efforts to introduce creative approaches in their small start-ups.
A panel session followed in which Hafeez Jamali, DG of Balochistan Civil Service Academy Quetta mentioned, “Youth is considered as a backbone of society. Empowering youth means empowering society for a better future.”
At the end of the session, Dr Quratul Ain Bakhtyari encouraged the efforts of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) for their support and participation.
APP/ask.
