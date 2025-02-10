IDWGS to mark on Feb 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) International Day of Women and Girls in Science (IDWGS) to be marked on 11 February (Tuesday) focusing on “Building a Future for Women in Science."

Better future for everyone depends on gender equality, but structural biases and roadblocks still preventing women and girls from pursuing professions in science.

Ministry of Science and Technology organised programmes and events to highlight the importance of the day.