IDWP approves two projects for Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Development Working Party (IDWP) on Saturday approved two projects for Islamabad Police which would help in further improving security situation in Federal capital.

IDWP meeting was held under Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed, said a press release.

In this context meeting approved 680 million for cameras surveillance of entry points of Islamabad.

Hiring of accounts staff for police station was also approved after this police stations will function financially independently.

This will also lead to better check and audit control system at police station.

This step will provide budget to each police station for the first time and the same will be spent at PS level.

The chair directed that performance audit of cameras already installed in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) be carried out and presented to the IDWP forum so that linkage can be established on efficacy of technology and crime control.

Development projects under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) were also approved in the meeting.