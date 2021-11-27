UrduPoint.com

IDWP Approves Two Projects For Islamabad Police

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:25 PM

IDWP approves two projects for Islamabad Police

Islamabad Development Working Party (IDWP) on Saturday approved two projects for Islamabad Police which would help in further improving security situation in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Development Working Party (IDWP) on Saturday approved two projects for Islamabad Police which would help in further improving security situation in Federal capital.

IDWP meeting was held under Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed, said a press release.

In this context meeting approved 680 million for cameras surveillance of entry points of Islamabad.

Hiring of accounts staff for police station was also approved after this police stations will function financially independently.

This will also lead to better check and audit control system at police station.

This step will provide budget to each police station for the first time and the same will be spent at PS level.

The chair directed that performance audit of cameras already installed in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) be carried out and presented to the IDWP forum so that linkage can be established on efficacy of technology and crime control.

Development projects under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) were also approved in the meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Police Station Budget Same Lead Sudanese Pound Capital Development Authority Million

Recent Stories

ABAD Chairman speaks up for Nasla Tower’ s affe ..

ABAD Chairman speaks up for Nasla Tower’ s affectees

3 minutes ago
 Two Cases of Omicron Strain Detected in UK - Healt ..

Two Cases of Omicron Strain Detected in UK - Health Ministry

1 minute ago
 Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Abandon Nuclear Submarine ..

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Abandon Nuclear Submarine Project - Envoy in Vienna

2 minutes ago
 France's Maignan to return against Sassuolo, says ..

France's Maignan to return against Sassuolo, says Milan coach Pioli

2 minutes ago
 President arrives in Asghabat to attend 15th ECO s ..

President arrives in Asghabat to attend 15th ECO summit meeting

2 minutes ago
 Police Protest Against Security Law Reform in Madr ..

Police Protest Against Security Law Reform in Madrid

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.