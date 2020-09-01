UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IED Attack On Haya Serai Police Van, No Casualty

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:57 PM

IED attack on Haya Serai police van, no casualty

The mobile van of Haya Serai police station in Lower Dir was attacked by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the bridge of Haya Serai however no loss of life was reported

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The mobile van of Haya Serai police station in Lower Dir was attacked by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the bridge of Haya Serai however no loss of life was reported.

Police Muharrar said SHO, Haya Serai, Sultan Mehmood along with the driver, Tariq and two gunmen were on patrol when an IED blast took place, late evening, the other day.

The driver of the mobile van sustained injuries in the incident however other police officials remained unhurt. The front part of the vehicle was badly damaged due to the blast.

Haya Serai police have registered a case against unknown miscreants and kicked off the investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Driver Vehicle Van Dir

Recent Stories

“Surrender before the law,” IHC orders Nawaz S ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Hits 1Mln COVID Cases, Records 4,729 New In ..

3 minutes ago

Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Fired Toward Saudi ..

3 minutes ago

Over 200 Chinese personal airlifted to Pakistan to ..

22 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

22 minutes ago

Pakistan's inconsistency, a hurdle in becoming the ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.