IED attack on Haya Serai police van, no casualty

The mobile van of Haya Serai police station in Lower Dir was attacked by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the bridge of Haya Serai however no loss of life was reported

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The mobile van of Haya Serai police station in Lower Dir was attacked by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the bridge of Haya Serai however no loss of life was reported.

Police Muharrar said SHO, Haya Serai, Sultan Mehmood along with the driver, Tariq and two gunmen were on patrol when an IED blast took place, late evening, the other day.

The driver of the mobile van sustained injuries in the incident however other police officials remained unhurt. The front part of the vehicle was badly damaged due to the blast.

Haya Serai police have registered a case against unknown miscreants and kicked off the investigations.