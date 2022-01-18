UrduPoint.com

IED Blast Hits Jaffar Express In Sibi, 2 Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 04:58 PM

IED blast hits Jaffar Express in Sibi, 2 injured

At least two persons were injured on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted with track in Mashkaf area of Sibi district went off as the Rawalpind- bound Jaffar Express passed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :At least two persons were injured on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted with track in Mashkaf area of Sibi district went off as the Rawalpind- bound Jaffar Express passed.

According to Levies sources, three bogies of the train carrying passengers from Quetta, derailed due to the IED blast.

Railway officials and rescuers along with a bomb disposal squad team reached the site and started investigation about the nature of blast. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Train service between Balochistan and other parts of country was temporarily suspended after the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Sibi SITE From

Recent Stories

11 dead as coalition bombs Yemen after UAE attack

11 dead as coalition bombs Yemen after UAE attack

3 minutes ago
 Indonesian coal exports support CPEC energy projec ..

Indonesian coal exports support CPEC energy projects in Pakistan: Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices fall by Rs200 to Rs125,000 per tola

Gold prices fall by Rs200 to Rs125,000 per tola

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan highly complementary to China in furnitur ..

Pakistan highly complementary to China in furniture industry: Commercial Counsel ..

3 minutes ago
 Indonesian Parliament Passes Law to Declare City o ..

Indonesian Parliament Passes Law to Declare City of Nusantara as New Capital - R ..

5 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.