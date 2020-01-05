UrduPoint.com
IED Blast In Lower Dir, No One Hurt

IED blast in Lower Dir, no one hurt

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off suddenly, targeting a FC convey on their way in Tehsil Salarzai Manro Lowera village, District Dir Lower on Sunday.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted in the road and soon after the FC convey approaching it went off suddenly, with no one injured only damaging the Ambulance in the convey.

