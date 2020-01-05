IED blast in Lower Dir, no one hurt

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off suddenly, targeting a FC convey on their way in Tehsil Salarzai Manro Lowera village, District Dir Lower on Sunday.

