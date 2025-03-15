IED Blast On Police Mobile Injures Three Cops In Lakki Marwat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) At least three cops sustained injured when a powerful IED blast targeted police mobile in Lakki Marwat on Saturday
morning.
According to police officials, the blast occurred in the jurisdiction of Dadiwala police station, injured three cops and severely damaging the police mobile vehicle, private news channel reported.
The police officials stated that in the exchange of firing at one terrorist was gunned down, whereas his motorcycle and ammunition was also confiscated.
The injured cops have been rushed to the nearby hospital, police spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico
Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025
UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister
ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024
Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur Chamber pays homage to departed scholar Moulana Syed Alam Shah Musavi6 minutes ago
-
IED blast on police mobile injures three cops in Lakki Marwat6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Update: Police crack down on Narcotics dealers6 minutes ago
-
Gillani underscores respect for all religions, legislation against hate speech to combat Islamophobi ..6 minutes ago
-
Shahid Shamsi's death widely condoled16 minutes ago
-
Four shopkeepers nabbed36 minutes ago
-
One person died in firing in area of City Police Station46 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers arrested for selling chicken for Rs 700 per kilo46 minutes ago
-
Man killed in a roof collapse46 minutes ago
-
Two women killed, another seriously injured in shooting incident46 minutes ago
-
Police team arrested drug peddler from Gulshan Town46 minutes ago
-
10 nabbed over power theft56 minutes ago