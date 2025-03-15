IED blast on police mobile injures three cops in Lakki Marwat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) At least three cops sustained injured when a powerful IED blast targeted police mobile in Lakki Marwat on Saturday

morning.

According to police officials, the blast occurred in the jurisdiction of Dadiwala police station, injured three cops and severely damaging the police mobile vehicle, private news channel reported.

The police officials stated that in the exchange of firing at one terrorist was gunned down, whereas his motorcycle and ammunition was also confiscated.

The injured cops have been rushed to the nearby hospital, police spokesperson added.