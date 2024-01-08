Open Menu

IED Explosion Hit Police Vehicle In Bajaur

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM

IED explosion hit police vehicle in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A powerful IED explosion hit a police patrol van near Mamund, a tehsil located in Bajaur District in Peshawar early morning Monday.

According to Police, a police van was targeted and injuries were reported. Security forces reached the crime site, a Private news channel reported. Police have cordoned off the area.

Further investigation was underway, a police official said.

