IED explosion unnerves people in Jadba Torghar

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A powerful explosion shook Jadba Gumbad area of the Torghar district on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the residence of the Levies Superintendent within the Jadba Gumbad sub-district headquarters at approximately 9:07 AM. Fortunately, no human or financial casualties were reported.

Superintendent Police Investigation Torgar Shah Nawaz Khan while talking to APP said that the blast took place just moments after the Levies officer had parked his vehicle as part of his routine. He had left the vehicle only a short while before the explosion occurred.

The SP said that preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) comprising a 05-kilogram explosive that had been planted in the ground.

The device was strategically placed to cause maximum impact.

In response to the incident, a team from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hazara has been dispatched to the scene. Their mission is to conduct a thorough inspection of the area and carry out necessary formalities to determine the nature and origin of the explosion.

Officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and SP Investigative, along with other law enforcement personnel, have arrived at the scene. They have already begun the process of collecting evidence.

In light of the incident, local authorities have taken preventive measures by closing off both internal and external routes of the district and enhancing security measures to ensure the safety of residents and commuters.