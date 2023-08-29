Open Menu

IED Explosion Unnerves People In Jadba Torghar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

IED explosion unnerves people in Jadba Torghar

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A powerful explosion shook Jadba Gumbad area of the Torghar district on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the residence of the Levies Superintendent within the Jadba Gumbad sub-district headquarters at approximately 9:07 AM. Fortunately, no human or financial casualties were reported.

Superintendent Police Investigation Torgar Shah Nawaz Khan while talking to APP said that the blast took place just moments after the Levies officer had parked his vehicle as part of his routine. He had left the vehicle only a short while before the explosion occurred.

The SP said that preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) comprising a 05-kilogram explosive that had been planted in the ground.

The device was strategically placed to cause maximum impact.

In response to the incident, a team from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hazara has been dispatched to the scene. Their mission is to conduct a thorough inspection of the area and carry out necessary formalities to determine the nature and origin of the explosion.

Officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and SP Investigative, along with other law enforcement personnel, have arrived at the scene. They have already begun the process of collecting evidence.

In light of the incident, local authorities have taken preventive measures by closing off both internal and external routes of the district and enhancing security measures to ensure the safety of residents and commuters.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Nawaz Khan From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches Emirati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches Emirati Training Academy to empower di ..

2 minutes ago
 Renewables helped save $520bn fuel costs globally ..

Renewables helped save $520bn fuel costs globally in 2022, new IRENA report show ..

2 minutes ago
 DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#03 ..

DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#039;s Evyap Port

17 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 ..

Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 motorway rape case

19 minutes ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling o ..

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling on Thoshakhana case today

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

45 minutes ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes it ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainabilit ..

47 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

56 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

1 hour ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan