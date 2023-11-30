IED to deploy Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle at the Trail 3 parking lot today : Director E&T

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) In a bid to streamline vehicle registration processes and provide enhanced convenience to citizens, the Islamabad Excise Department (IED), will be deploying its Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle at the Trail 3 parking lot today, from 3 pm-5 pm.

The Director Excise and Taxation Islamabad Bilal Azam talking to APP said, "This initiative marks a significant step towards bringing essential services closer to the public, eliminating the need for lengthy commutes to the excise office."

"The Doorstep ICT Vehicle will offer a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax payment, along with the issuance of Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permits, and Fuel Permits (Domestic/Commercial).

"This move underscores the Islamabad Excise Department's commitment to facilitating citizens and promoting efficient service delivery. By bringing these services to the doorstep, the department aims to alleviate the burden on vehicle owners and streamline administrative processes," he added.

According to Excise and Taxation authorities, "We encourage all citizens to take advantage of this convenient opportunity to register their vehicles, transfer ownership, pay token taxes, and avail other essential services at the Trail 3 parking lot today, from 3 pm-5 pm."