IEP Holds Awareness-session On Artificial Intelligence For Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:10 PM

IEP holds awareness-session on artificial intelligence for security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The institution of Engineers Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center (IEP-RIC) has held an awareness-session on use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for peace and security aimed at acquainting the budding professionals with modern gadgets, applications and techniques.

The session was specially arranged by the IEP-RIC for the graduate engineers for keeping them abreast with the application of AI for monitoring and tracking various kinds of crimes and acts of terrorism, a news release said on Sunday.

Dr Mudassar Raza, who is working with COMSATS, was the Resource Person. spoke at length on the topic of "Artificial Intelligence in Automated Visual for Sustaining Peace and Security." Secretary IEP Islamabad Gp. Capt (r) Engr Najamuddin conducted the session and introduced the topic by explaining its significance for counter-terrorism and security surveillance.

The Resource Person explained the importance of using CCTV cameras for surveillance to detect dubious activities. It was also mentioned that on many aspects the computer-based robots have successfully replaced human beings in running security systems.

Dr Raza apprised multifarious areas where the AI could be used for peace and security, besides effectively controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Chairman of IEP-RIC Engr Hafiz Ehsaan Islamabad thanked the Resource person for enlightening the participants with valuable knowledge about Artificial Intelligence.

He emphasized the importance of such lectures and asked the young engineers to avail such knowledge sharing and CPD (Continuous Professional Development) sessions which would not only enable them to acquire knowledge and skills in emerging fields of engineering but also make them eligible to earn credit points to meet the PEC requirements.

Pakistan Islamabad Young Pakistan Engineering Council Sunday Coronavirus

