IEP holds condole reference for Former Vice Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (IEP) conducted a condolences reference for its former Vice Chairman (VC) Lt. Col (retd) Engr. Azadar Hussain Mazhar here on Saturday.

Secretary, IEP, Islamabad Gp Capt (retd) Engr.

Najamuddin informed the participants about the achievements of the former VC who served as experienced Telecom Engineer in Pakistan Army as well as Telecom consultant and also as a former Vice Chairman (Telecom) of the Centre.

Subsequently, led by Chairman IEP, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre, Engr Hafiz Ehsan Ul Haq Qazi, a 'dua' was offered for the departed soul.