UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEP Holds Condole Reference For Former Vice Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:26 PM

IEP holds condole reference for Former Vice Chairman

Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (IEP) conducted a condolences reference for its former Vice Chairman (VC) Lt. Col (retd) Engr. Azadar Hussain Mazhar here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (IEP) conducted a condolences reference for its former Vice Chairman (VC) Lt. Col (retd) Engr. Azadar Hussain Mazhar here on Saturday.

Secretary, IEP, Islamabad Gp Capt (retd) Engr.

Najamuddin informed the participants about the achievements of the former VC who served as experienced Telecom Engineer in Pakistan Army as well as Telecom consultant and also as a former Vice Chairman (Telecom) of the Centre.

Subsequently, led by Chairman IEP, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre, Engr Hafiz Ehsan Ul Haq Qazi, a 'dua' was offered for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army

Recent Stories

Three thieves arrested in Lahore

57 seconds ago

Training workshop on ADB Management Information Sy ..

1 minute ago

US hostage freed in Niger: defence minister

1 minute ago

Greek, Turkish Peoples' Unity of Utmost Importance ..

1 minute ago

PML-N MPA condemns Ayaz Sadiq anti-state remarks i ..

8 minutes ago

Three-point agenda adopted for universities: gover ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.