IEP holds reference to pay homage to late Engr. Mansoor Akhtar Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (IEP) on Sunday organized a condolence reference to pay homage to late Engr. Mansoor Akhtar Siddiqui.

Late Siddiqui was the former IEP Central Council member. He died in Taxila on August 24.

Chairman, IEP Rawalpindi- Islamabad Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan Ul Haq Qazi presented the inaugural address and offered 'Dua' for the departed soul.

The reference was conducted by Gp Capt (r) Engr Najamuddin and Secretary IEP Islamabad Centre.

Engineers from across the country attended by engineers. Prominent among them were Federal Secretary, IP and Telecom Engr. Shoaib Siddiqui, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engr. Javed Saleem Qureshi, member National Assembly Engr. Najeeb Haroon, and a PTI's leader Engr. Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

The speakers shared personal association and memories of their relationship with the deceased. Paying tribute to Late Mansoor Akhtar Siddiqui, Engr. Muhammad Ali Nasr, member IEP Islamabad Centre said he was a visionary person who devoted his whole life for the cause of socio-economic uplift of the country and the engineering profession.

Remembering the departed soul, Engr. Akmal Javed, member IEP Islamabad said Mansoor was very passionate about the capacity building of young engineers.

Federal Secretary Engr. Shoaib Siddiqui said that he was very humble and amazing personality and was committed for the welfare of Engineering Community. He was designated as "King Maker" in view of his strong connection with engineering community that accrued success in elections for his supported candidates in various institutions.

Member National Assembly, Engr. Najeeb Haroon said he was associated with him since 1973 and was one of the founding Members of a Party "PASBAN" and Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaaf.

Chairman, Pakistan Engineering Council, Engr. Javed Salim Qureshi, said he was down to earth person, who loved to create resources for other people without taking any personal benefits.

Engr. Amir Zamir Khan, Secretary General IEP remembered Engr. Mansoor by saying that he introduced many people in national politics and worked day and night for the capacity building of young engineers.

He requested Chairman PEC to consider scholarship in the name of Late Engr. Mansoor Akhtar Siddiqui and possible job for the deceased son.

President IEP Engr. Dr. Javaid Uppal noted that Engr. Mansoor had played a pivotal role for the uplift of engineering sector.